Catherine Judkins Allison’s Newly Released “Some Said We Wouldn’t Make It, but God! II” is an Inspiring Overview of Familial Accomplishment
“Some Said We Wouldn’t Make It, but God! II,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Catherine Judkins Allison, is a touching celebration of a family’s interconnected faith, love, and drive to achieve fulfillment in God’s name.
District Heights, MD, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Some Said We Wouldn’t Make It, but God! II”: a heartwarming celebration of family. “Some Said We Wouldn’t Make It, but God! II” is the creation of published author Catherine Judkins Allison, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who grew up in Virginia and was the sixth out of fourteen children to John and Ella Judkins.
Allison shares, “The reason for the title for book is this: some said we wouldn’t make it, but God. I wanted people to know you can make it. People can say anything, but if you trust God, the sky is the limit. You prove that you can do it. Without trust and favor, you will fail. When you are being led by the Main Leader, you can do all things.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Judkins Allison’s new book shines a spotlight on key members of a large, loving family and celebrates all they accomplished.
Allison shares in hope of encouraging a strong family bond and empowering current generations to celebrate the victories and stand strong in the difficult moments.
Consumers can purchase “Some Said We Wouldn’t Make It, but God! II” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Some Said We Wouldn’t Make It, but God! II,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Allison shares, “The reason for the title for book is this: some said we wouldn’t make it, but God. I wanted people to know you can make it. People can say anything, but if you trust God, the sky is the limit. You prove that you can do it. Without trust and favor, you will fail. When you are being led by the Main Leader, you can do all things.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catherine Judkins Allison’s new book shines a spotlight on key members of a large, loving family and celebrates all they accomplished.
Allison shares in hope of encouraging a strong family bond and empowering current generations to celebrate the victories and stand strong in the difficult moments.
Consumers can purchase “Some Said We Wouldn’t Make It, but God! II” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Some Said We Wouldn’t Make It, but God! II,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories