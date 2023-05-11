Abigail Nispel’s Newly Released "Living for Christ" is an Engaging Message of God’s Connection to Each of Us
“Living for Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abigail Nispel, is a heartfelt devotional that encourages a closer walk with God and allows readers opportunity for reflection and prayer.
Red Lion, PA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Living for Christ”: an empowering opportunity for daily faith practices. “Living for Christ” is the creation of published author Abigail Nispel.
Nispel shares, “Look at what God did! From a missionary girl’s devotional blog that was shut down to this physical book you’re holding! Only God made this book possible, and now He’s placed it in your hands.
“This book is filled with inspiring devotional articles that are meant to encourage your walk with God and stimulate your love for His Word. We all need daily strength, and the only source of true and lasting strength is Jesus Christ—the Savior of all who call upon Him. So may this devotional book bless you as it has blessed many others through the miraculous power of God.
“For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. (Philippians 1:21 KJV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abigail Nispel’s new book will encourage and challenge believers whether they are new to their walk of faith or firmly established.
Nispel brings a comforting and encouraging message in hope of reaching others in need of spiritual rejuvenation and direction.
Consumers can purchase “Living for Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living for Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
