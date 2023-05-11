Laura Morton’s Newly Released "God’s Heart in Art" is a Visually Engaging Devotional Experience That Empowers and Encourages
“God’s Heart in Art,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Morton, is a thoughtful selection of artwork, key scripture, and thoughtful reflections meant to inspire prayer and reflection.
Jasper, TX, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Heart in Art”: a lighthearted but impactful reading experience. “God’s Heart in Art” is the creation of published author Laura Morton, a proud mother of two who holds a teaching degree and a master’s in practical theology.
Morton shares, “Laura Morton currently lives and sees God’s pictures in Southeast Texas. It is in reading the Bible and others’ commentaries that she begins to understand and visualize His thoughts. She then quickly sketches out those ideas, which often become a springboard for more thoughts and pictures.
“This book contains fifty-two of her earliest drawings with a quick thought and Bible reference. They are meant to trigger the Spirit’s thoughts for the viewer, and Laura encourages the readers to add their own inspirational ideas and Bible verses.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Morton’s new book provides a unique opportunity for prayer and encouragement.
Morton shares in hope of bringing positivity and hope to readers seeking a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Heart in Art” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Heart in Art,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
