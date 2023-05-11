Carole Ritter’s Newly Released "Spare and Share God’s Little Gems" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Challenges of Growing Up in State Care

“Spare and Share God’s Little Gems,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carole Ritter, is an emotionally charged look into the author’s experiences with being forcibly removed from a loving home and pushed into a life of uncertainty in a state-run orphanage.