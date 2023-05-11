Carole Ritter’s Newly Released "Spare and Share God’s Little Gems" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Challenges of Growing Up in State Care
“Spare and Share God’s Little Gems,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carole Ritter, is an emotionally charged look into the author’s experiences with being forcibly removed from a loving home and pushed into a life of uncertainty in a state-run orphanage.
New York, NY, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Spare and Share God’s Little Gems”: an uplifting story of perseverance and faith. “Spare and Share God’s Little Gems” is the creation of published author Carole Ritter.
Ritter shares, “It was a real experience as from city life to country farm was the very best and I was very glad I had got the experience! I am old now, but farm living made me healthier and stronger. It was an experience you never forget, and I am thankful I got the farm life. Every child should get to spend some time on a farm, hunting, fishing, etc. never need a vacation. It’s always there one way or another. Make a living and have vacation time to state fairs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carole Ritter’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as Ritter reflects on the challenges and key experiences that have shaped a life of determination.
Consumers can purchase “Spare and Share God’s Little Gems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spare and Share God’s Little Gems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ritter shares, “It was a real experience as from city life to country farm was the very best and I was very glad I had got the experience! I am old now, but farm living made me healthier and stronger. It was an experience you never forget, and I am thankful I got the farm life. Every child should get to spend some time on a farm, hunting, fishing, etc. never need a vacation. It’s always there one way or another. Make a living and have vacation time to state fairs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carole Ritter’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as Ritter reflects on the challenges and key experiences that have shaped a life of determination.
Consumers can purchase “Spare and Share God’s Little Gems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spare and Share God’s Little Gems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories