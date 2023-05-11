Diane Songer’s Newly Released "Little Lemon-Aida: Sometimes She’s Sour, Sometimes She’s Sweet" is a Charming Story of a Little Girl Learning a Big Lesson
“Little Lemon-Aida: Sometimes She’s Sour, Sometimes She’s Sweet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Songer, is an encouraging narrative that teaches young readers the importance of being considerate of others.
Paragould, AR, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Little Lemon-Aida: Sometimes She’s Sour, Sometimes She’s Sweet”: a warmhearted and simple lyrical adventure. “Little Lemon-Aida: Sometimes She’s Sour, Sometimes She’s Sweet” is the creation of published author Diane Songer, a proud wife, mother, and grandmother who was born in Missouri but spent the majority of her life in Arkansas.
Songer shares, “Little Lemon-Aida could not understand the struggle of good and bad deep inside her, so she went to God in prayer. Find out how He helps her in this rhyming picture book that encourages children to pray and to think of others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Songer’s new book is an easy-to-read tale of a young girl who finds herself becoming aware of the duality of human nature.
Songer shares in hope of entertaining and encouraging young readers to be considerate of others and aware of the impact of a choice.
Consumers can purchase “Little Lemon-Aida: Sometimes She’s Sour, Sometimes She’s Sweet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Lemon-Aida: Sometimes She’s Sour, Sometimes She’s Sweet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
