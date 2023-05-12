Thomas Moore’s Newly Released “What If, When You Fell Asleep, You Woke Up On Mars?” is a Delightful Bedtime Story That Encourages the Imagination
“What If, When You Fell Asleep, You Woke Up On Mars?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Moore, is a clever way to encourage young minds to consider situations and spark the imagination.
Springfield, OR, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What If, When You Fell Asleep, You Woke Up On Mars?”: a fun and lighthearted adventure to Mars. “What If, When You Fell Asleep, You Woke Up On Mars?” is the creation of published author Thomas Moore, a dedicated husband and father.
Moore shares, “What if…
“A great question to ask and to inspire dreaming, which is the purpose of this picture book. Designed to be read as a bedtime or naptime story, this short story collection asks questions and paints images in kids’ minds as they drift off to sleep to inspire dreams and possibilities. Nothing is impossible as long as you can dream it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Moore’s new book will captivate and entertain as young readers find themselves wondering what it would truly be like to explore and play in outer space.
Consumers can purchase “What If, When You Fell Asleep, You Woke Up On Mars?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What If, When You Fell Asleep, You Woke Up On Mars?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
