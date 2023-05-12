Anthony "Tony" Green’s Newly Released "What Are Your Hands Doing?" Is a Thoughtful Discussion of the Importance of What We Task Our Hands with
“What Are Your Hands Doing?: Personal Thoughts, Opinions, and Interpretations of Love and Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony "Tony" Green, is an encouraging discussion that explores the dangers of becoming idle or lax in our discernment of positive tasks for our mind, body, and spirit.
New Orleans, LA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What Are Your Hands Doing?: Personal Thoughts, Opinions, and Interpretations of Love and Life”: a thought-provoking opportunity for reflection and spiritual rejuvenation. “What Are Your Hands Doing?: Personal Thoughts, Opinions, and Interpretations of Love and Life” is the creation of published author Anthony "Tony" Green.
Green shares, “We take for granted how important our hands are. Our hands are 100 percent responsible for our capability to work, to play sports, to drive, to cook, to hold hands, etc. I cannot imagine life without my hands. When our hands are used for good, they can provide us with wealth, fame, and a prosperous life. Our hands are a blessing, but if we misuse them to do things that are illegal, they can be a curse 'What are your hands doing?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony "Tony" Green’s new book will encourage and uplift through positive and common-sense approaches to life and faith.
Consumers can purchase “What Are Your Hands Doing?: Personal Thoughts, Opinions, and Interpretations of Love and Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Are Your Hands Doing?: Personal Thoughts, Opinions, and Interpretations of Love and Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Green shares, “We take for granted how important our hands are. Our hands are 100 percent responsible for our capability to work, to play sports, to drive, to cook, to hold hands, etc. I cannot imagine life without my hands. When our hands are used for good, they can provide us with wealth, fame, and a prosperous life. Our hands are a blessing, but if we misuse them to do things that are illegal, they can be a curse 'What are your hands doing?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony "Tony" Green’s new book will encourage and uplift through positive and common-sense approaches to life and faith.
Consumers can purchase “What Are Your Hands Doing?: Personal Thoughts, Opinions, and Interpretations of Love and Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Are Your Hands Doing?: Personal Thoughts, Opinions, and Interpretations of Love and Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories