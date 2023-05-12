Anthony "Tony" Green’s Newly Released "What Are Your Hands Doing?" Is a Thoughtful Discussion of the Importance of What We Task Our Hands with

“What Are Your Hands Doing?: Personal Thoughts, Opinions, and Interpretations of Love and Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony "Tony" Green, is an encouraging discussion that explores the dangers of becoming idle or lax in our discernment of positive tasks for our mind, body, and spirit.