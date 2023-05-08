Introducing ovOlio: The Sensorial Desk Toy Designed for Stillness and Serenity
Atto Digital Launches ovOlio, a Mindful Desk Toy That Invites Users to Practice Stillness and Connect with Nature. With ovOlio, users can slow down and experience calm by nudging the wooden toy to spin around its base. It also diffuses essential oil aroma for a multisensory experience. For every ovOlio backed, the company will plant one tree.
Atlanta, GA, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Atto Digital, a US-based company with over a decade of experience in creating innovative designs, is proud to announce the launch on Kickstarter of ovOlio, a groundbreaking sensorial desk toy that promotes mindfulness and stillness. By simply nudging ovOlio, this unique desk toy spins around its base while diffusing any blend of aroma you choose to drop into its base compartment. The wooden texture of ovOlio invites users to connect with nature and experience the calming effect of sensory exploration.
At its core, ovOlio represents a simple idea: slowing down in a fast-paced world. It is a tool designed to help users find moments of calm amidst the chaos of daily life. Its ability to promote mindfulness is supported by a unique sensory experience that calms all the senses. The subtle aroma, the tactile wooden texture, the silence, and the visual appeal of ovOlio's perpetual motion all come together to create an experience that cultivates a sense of stillness and relaxation.
With every ovOlio backed on Kickstarter, Atto Digital will plant one tree. This pledge to sustainability is a reflection of the company's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices in all aspects of its business.
Join the movement and experience the stillness that ovOlio can bring to your life. Get notified on launch on Kickstarter to become part of a community dedicated to mindfulness and sustainability : https://bit.ly/3npObIi .
For more information, visit our Kickstarter campaign page and discover the benefits of this groundbreaking desk toy.
Jon Roman
833-873-2886
www.atto-digital.com
