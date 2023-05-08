Introducing ovOlio: The Sensorial Desk Toy Designed for Stillness and Serenity

Atto Digital Launches ovOlio, a Mindful Desk Toy That Invites Users to Practice Stillness and Connect with Nature. With ovOlio, users can slow down and experience calm by nudging the wooden toy to spin around its base. It also diffuses essential oil aroma for a multisensory experience. For every ovOlio backed, the company will plant one tree.