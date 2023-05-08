FLS wins Technology Partner Of The Year at The Northern Housing Awards
Field scheduling specialist FLS – FAST LEAN SMART celebrates prestigious Housing sector award win for Technology Partner of the Year.
Reading, United Kingdom, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Field scheduling and route optimisation specialists FLS - FAST LEAN SMART were recognised at the Northern Housing Awards ceremony in Manchester, highlighting the value achieved through partnership with DLO customers such as Your Housing Group, housing contractors Axis Europe and Amey, and industry vendors, for example Voicescape and Microsoft.
FLS' best-of-breed field service scheduling partnership with Your Housing Group's in-house repairs and maintenance arm Fix360 has transformed the efficiency of the social landlord's field force operations utilising FLS' flagship solution FLS VISITOUR.
The robust dynamic scheduling, embedded routing, and operative mobile solution has achieved up to 32% increase in productivity for operatives, with the system integrated seamlessly into its Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and repairs management system.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director, FLS – FAST LEAN SMART said, "We are delighted to have gained this prestigious accolade as recognition for our work across the UK Housing sector, where huge gains can be made in the dynamic, real-time scheduling of repairs and maintenance and all field force teams.
"FLS is not simply a developer; we make it our business to understand our clients' processes precisely and automate them as best as possible. As we continue to grow across the sector, our partnership model goes from strength-to-strength. A great, recent example is the Voids solution we developed with Your Housing Group and the mobile solution for the Repairs team. Each were designed with their operatives and tailored to fit YHG's needs. This improved their in-day capability and the organisation is achieving more, and boosting job satisfaction levels.
"Furthermore, a self-serve portal was developed in partnership with YHG's residents enabling optimal appointment bookings by FLS VISITOUR. They can now report a repair at their convenience, 24/7, and in seconds. Appointment times work around resident's lifestyles and working days to minimise the risk of a 'no access' visit."
The Northern Housing Awards judges added, "FLS has demonstrated an outstanding range of examples of exceeding customer expectations, providing superb value and increased productivity along with ease of integration with other existing software. A great submission that clearly shows the benefit and savings FLS brings to clients."
Darren Halliwell, Chief Information Officer - Your Housing Group said, "With FLS, we brought experience from outside the sector and applied it to social housing, using all of that knowledge, maximising the opportunity for this organisation. It felt like a game-changer and achieved outstanding results; up to that point, scheduling didn't have that extra edge. As FLS are not sector specific, they had no real barriers, and the product could address each scenario we came across. They also have a technology stack that made it easy to integrate seamlessly with the existing technology we have."
David Smith, Group Digital Transformation Director - Amey Secure Infrastructure said, "Partnering with FLS is helping Amey to bring a step change of experience, both for the families at the 33,500 military homes receiving our service and for the tradespeople delivering it. It is improving the accuracy and transparency of day-to-day operations and generating additional data to optimise our future service. It brings the added benefit of helping us to reduce average travel time for colleagues, in turn reducing our overall environmental impact. The partnership is on course to surpass repairs and maintenance targets of more than a 20% increase in tasks completed, as well as sustainability targets of a 25% reduction in carbon emissions."
