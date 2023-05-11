Choosing a Local Solar Energy Company Saves Florida Homeowners Money
A new study found that national solar companies charge 10% more on average. Raze Solar is encouraging Florida homeowners to choose a local solar installer to save money.
St. Augustine, FL, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Raze Solar, a leading Florida solar energy company, is encouraging homeowners considering adding solar panels to choose a local installer for their project. According to a recent study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, homeowners can save up to 10% on solar panel installation costs by choosing a local company instead of a national one.
As the demand for solar energy continues to rise in Florida, homeowners are exploring various options to reduce their energy bills and switch to renewable energy. However, many homeowners are unaware that choosing a local solar energy company can offer significant cost savings compared to working with a national company. Raze Solar is urging homeowners to consider the benefits of choosing a local company for their solar energy needs.
"We understand that homeowners want the best value for their money when it comes to solar energy," said Chris McKinney, CEO of Raze Solar. "Choosing a local solar energy company is a great way to save money without sacrificing quality or service. Our team of experienced professionals provides personalized and cost-effective solutions to help homeowners achieve their energy goals."
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory study found that local solar energy companies are often more competitive in pricing due to their lower overhead costs and personalized services. National companies, on the other hand, may charge higher rates to cover their marketing and administrative expenses. By choosing a local solar energy company like Raze Solar, homeowners can save money while supporting local businesses and receiving personalized attention.
"We are proud to be a local company that is committed to helping homeowners achieve their energy goals while saving money," said McKinney. "Our team works closely with each homeowner to understand their energy needs and provide customized solutions that meet their specific requirements."
Raze Solar is dedicated to providing transparent and reliable information on solar energy to homeowners in Florida. By encouraging homeowners to choose a local solar energy company, the company is helping homeowners make informed decisions that can lead to significant cost savings and long-term energy efficiency.
For more information on how choosing a local solar energy company can save homeowners money, and to learn more about Raze Solar's services, visit https://razesolar.com.
Contact
Raze SolarContact
Chris McKinney
(904) 595-6835
https://razesolar.com
Chris McKinney
(904) 595-6835
https://razesolar.com
