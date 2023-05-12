Author Kisha Ingram’s New Book, "Alzheimer’s: A Daughter’s Testimony," is an Illustration of What It’s Like to Care for Someone Living with Alzheimer’s

Recent release “Alzheimer’s: A Daughter’s Testimony,” from Page Publishing author Kisha Ingram, illustrates how life changed for both the author and her mom and provides different experiences that affect the way she views individuals around her who have offered support as well as those who have not supported her.