Author Kisha Ingram’s New Book, "Alzheimer’s: A Daughter’s Testimony," is an Illustration of What It’s Like to Care for Someone Living with Alzheimer’s
Recent release “Alzheimer’s: A Daughter’s Testimony,” from Page Publishing author Kisha Ingram, illustrates how life changed for both the author and her mom and provides different experiences that affect the way she views individuals around her who have offered support as well as those who have not supported her.
Chicago, IL, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kisha Ingram, who was born and raised on the south side of Chicago in the Englewood neighborhood, has completed her new book, “Alzheimer’s: A Daughter’s Testimony”: an impactful work that shares the author’s testimony to help others find ways to live through this part of their lives of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
Growing up, author Kisha Ingram never imagined carrying for her mother in this capacity. Kisha relies heavily on the support of her husband and in-laws to create a warm and welcoming environment to help care for her mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Every day she strives to be the best wife, daughter, and friend she can be to live a calm life. Kisha also continues to pray that if only for one minute of the day, her mom realizes that she loves her and works hard to live up to her expectations as a daughter.
Kisha writes, “Throughout this book, you will read my testimony and hopefully feel how loving and supportive my mom has been. You will also learn about how she transitions through a life-altering state, living with this progressive disease, and how it changed the outlook we had on life. Being an advocate for my mother has its challenges, but as you read, you’ll see that I’ve learned how to meet each challenge head-on!”
Published by Page Publishing, Kisha Ingram’s meaningful work reminds readers that while caring can be very difficult, it can also be encouraging to the soul.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Alzheimer’s: A Daughter’s Testimony” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
