Author Robert Olin Wilson’s New Book, "The True Story of Santa Claus," is an Engaging Tale That Reveals How Kris Kringle Was Divinely Called to Become Santa Claus
Recent release “The True Story of Santa Claus,” from Covenant Books author Robert Olin Wilson, follows the story of how Kris Kringle was called to become Santa Claus and deliver presents to good children across the world. As he prepares for his first Christmas Eve, he'll need all the help he can get from the elves and his wife Mary to prepare his sled and plan his route for a successful ride.
Bluffton, SC, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Olin Wilson, who was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was in the food-and-beverage industry for over thirty years with his wife, Linda, has completed his new book, “The True Story of Santa Claus”: a charming tale that reveals the origins of Santa Claus and how he began delivering presents on Christmas Eve.
“This book tells the story of how Kris Kringle became Santa Claus. Read about the Christmas angel and experience the magic of Christmas town,” writes Wilson. “Come along with Kris Kringle as he has his first flight in Santa Claus’s sleigh.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Olin Wilson’s new book is a delightful take on the Santa Claus story that readers of all ages can enjoy. With vibrant artwork to help bring Wilson’s tale to life, young readers will have their imaginations captured by “The True Story of Santa Claus” and want to revisit it over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The True Story of Santa Claus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This book tells the story of how Kris Kringle became Santa Claus. Read about the Christmas angel and experience the magic of Christmas town,” writes Wilson. “Come along with Kris Kringle as he has his first flight in Santa Claus’s sleigh.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Olin Wilson’s new book is a delightful take on the Santa Claus story that readers of all ages can enjoy. With vibrant artwork to help bring Wilson’s tale to life, young readers will have their imaginations captured by “The True Story of Santa Claus” and want to revisit it over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The True Story of Santa Claus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories