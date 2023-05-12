Author Robert Olin Wilson’s New Book, "The True Story of Santa Claus," is an Engaging Tale That Reveals How Kris Kringle Was Divinely Called to Become Santa Claus

Recent release “The True Story of Santa Claus,” from Covenant Books author Robert Olin Wilson, follows the story of how Kris Kringle was called to become Santa Claus and deliver presents to good children across the world. As he prepares for his first Christmas Eve, he'll need all the help he can get from the elves and his wife Mary to prepare his sled and plan his route for a successful ride.