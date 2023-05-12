Author John Cappello’s New Book, "Elli's Pocket Angel Surprise!" is an Enthralling Story That Centers Around a Little Girl Who Meets a New Friend in a Surprising Location
Recent release “Elli's Pocket Angel Surprise!” from Covenant Books author John Cappello, is an engaging faith-based read that follows a little girl who, while playing outside one day, discovers a shocking surprise in the form of a guardian angel hanging out in her pocket. The angel assures Elli that she'll always be with her to guide her along life's journey, no matter what.
Lantana, TX, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Cappello, MBA, a metaphysician, lecturer, author, and proud grandpa of many, has completed his new book, “Elli's Pocket Angel Surprise!”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who discovers a special surprise and a new friend all in one, who promises always to be there for her.
“Elli is a little girl minding her own business and playing in her family home’s driveway when she hears a voice telling her to look in her pocket,” writes Cappello. “After some resistance, Elli looks in her pocket and learns she has a big surprise!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Cappello’s new book is an adorable tale that reveals the incredible bond one can share with one’s guardian angel, and all the different situations upon which one can rely on them through life’s struggles and challenges. With vibrant and colorful artwork to bring Capello’s tale to life, “Elli’s Pocket Angel Surprise!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the excitement over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Elli's Pocket Angel Surprise!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Elli is a little girl minding her own business and playing in her family home’s driveway when she hears a voice telling her to look in her pocket,” writes Cappello. “After some resistance, Elli looks in her pocket and learns she has a big surprise!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Cappello’s new book is an adorable tale that reveals the incredible bond one can share with one’s guardian angel, and all the different situations upon which one can rely on them through life’s struggles and challenges. With vibrant and colorful artwork to bring Capello’s tale to life, “Elli’s Pocket Angel Surprise!” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive the excitement over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Elli's Pocket Angel Surprise!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories