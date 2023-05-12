Author John Cappello’s New Book, "Elli's Pocket Angel Surprise!" is an Enthralling Story That Centers Around a Little Girl Who Meets a New Friend in a Surprising Location

Recent release “Elli's Pocket Angel Surprise!” from Covenant Books author John Cappello, is an engaging faith-based read that follows a little girl who, while playing outside one day, discovers a shocking surprise in the form of a guardian angel hanging out in her pocket. The angel assures Elli that she'll always be with her to guide her along life's journey, no matter what.