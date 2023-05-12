Author Robert P. Thompson’s New Book, "The Faith of Jesus," Provides the Steps Readers Can Take in Order to Better Understand the Lord's Messages and Live as Christ
Recent release “The Faith of Jesus,” from Covenant Books author Robert P. Thompson, is a compelling look at how one can live in accordance with the divine truths of Jesus Christ and accept Him as one's Lord and Savior. Drawing on years of faithfully following the Lord and opening his heart to Him, Thompson weaves a powerful tool to help readers forge a lasting connection with God's kingdom.
Hood River, OR, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert P. Thompson, who came to know the Lord at the age of twenty and has since then dedicated his life to Christ’s teachings, has completed his new book, “The Faith of Jesus”: a faith-based read designed to empower readers to life as Christ instructed in order to grow stronger in one’s relationship with the Lord and live within His divine graces.
Thompson writes, “This book, ‘The Faith of Jesus,’ is intended to hopefully enlighten us of what it means to follow and be as Jesus; Yes, to be as Jesus: to experience His life as a man, living in a Heavenly realm, in communion and fellowship with His Heavenly Father. And by His Father’s Spirit, to lead and empower Him, to reveal to mankind the reality of our Heavenly Father’s love to us: not only to and in us, but through us, as His children, as His ambassadors, to lead others to our Heavenly Father through our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert P. Thompson’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to teach and guide others on how vital it is to walk in the nature of Jesus. Through Thompson’s writings, readers will discover the way to become one with God, while living in and experiencing His Heavenly realm on Earth.
Readers can purchase “The Faith of Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
