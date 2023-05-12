Author Robert P. Thompson’s New Book, "The Faith of Jesus," Provides the Steps Readers Can Take in Order to Better Understand the Lord's Messages and Live as Christ

Recent release “The Faith of Jesus,” from Covenant Books author Robert P. Thompson, is a compelling look at how one can live in accordance with the divine truths of Jesus Christ and accept Him as one's Lord and Savior. Drawing on years of faithfully following the Lord and opening his heart to Him, Thompson weaves a powerful tool to help readers forge a lasting connection with God's kingdom.