Virginia W. Saylor’s New Book, "The Itsy and Bitsy Birdie Book," is a Fascinating and Colorful Children’s Tale That Tells the Story of the Adventures of a Family of Birds
Recent release “The Itsy and Bitsy Birdie Book,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Virginia W. Saylor, is an amusing and adorable children’s book that showcases the life of a family of birds and the experiences along the way.
Cresco, PA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Virginia W. Saylor, a former CAD drafter, writer, and mother, has completed her new book, “The Itsy and Bitsy Birdie Book”: an energetic and vibrant book that will teach young readers about life and showcase knowledge about the world.
Saylor writes, “The story offers an important lesson that grows out of each character’s personality, beliefs, and struggles. It is written with humor and a playful touch that carries the reader along a learning process. It also leans toward the realm of fantasy, which is the understood language of children, where fanciful ideas are accepted without the harsh complexities of reality. Along with high-quality illustrations, it’s relatable to a wide range of children, whose eyes and questioning hearts will find a hero along the way and learn about the unconditional blanket of God’s love for all beings.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Virginia W. Saylor’s charming tale brings young readers into the incredible story of a family of birds. Young readers will follow all through the life of Bitsy the bird. The story starts with Bitsy being hatched and goes all the way to the end of his journey. The book shows all the struggles and triumphs in Bitsy’s life.
Saylor’s story will captivate young readers and bring Bitsy to life. Readers will get a glimpse into the world of Bitsy and his mischievous family. Saylor’s writing invites young readers to explore a world that is large, engaging, and sometimes frightening. The characters she creates guide readers into a captivating story filled with new friends.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Itsy and Bitsy Birdie Book" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
