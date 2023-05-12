Author C.A. Johnson’s New Book, “Mind of a Hustler, Heart of a Gangster,” is About the C.O.B. Organization, Which Has Quietly Been on the Rise in the St. Louis Underworld
Recent release “Mind of a Hustler, Heart of a Gangster,” from Newman Springs Publishing author C.A. Johnson, introduces ambitious leader and mastermind Arlo “Stacks” Johnston. With him at the helm, there are no limits to the C.O.B. organization.
Florissant, MO, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- C.A. Johnson, an ex-felon, has completed his new book, “Mind of a Hustler, Heart of a Gangster”: a compelling novel that follows Stacks, who has the perfect scheme to catapult the organization to the top, as it will gain them unlimited money, power, and respect upon execution.
However, nothing ever goes as planned. Obstacles such as trust and loyalty arise within the organization just as the C.O.B. becomes engulfed in a full-fledged street war among St. Louis’s most powerful criminals for territorial seniority, vengeful retaliation, and the root of all evil.
The determination of Stacks will not be deterred as he lets nothing interfere with his plans of finally fulfilling his dream of being the most essential person in the criminal world of Gateway City. Only heaven or jail will stop him.
Author C.A. Johnson was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a husband to his wife, Kierra, and a father to five children. He is also a certified legal assistant/paralegal, barber, tattoo artist, and entrepreneur.
C.A. Johnson writes, “They left downtown Ferguson going different directions with the same thing on their mind: owning St. Louis. Arlo had always been a man of business, even before he was Stacks, way back when he was just Arlo Johnston. He was pretty much the average hood kid. He grew up around addicts, dealers, pimps, killers, and all-out lawbreakers. The money, jewelry, fancy cars, gold teeth, nice clothes, and lifestyle of a drug dealer attracted him as he watched and learned from their success and downfalls.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C.A. Johnson’s captivating tale unfolds as a devastating blow is hailed, not only to the C.O.B. organization but also to his wife and children.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mind of a Hustler, Heart of a Gangster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
