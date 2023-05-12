Author Anastasia Butcher’s New Book, "The Story of the Snowflakes," Follows a Group of Brave Snowflakes Who Seek Out Help in Order to Remain Different and Unique

Recent release “The Story of the Snowflakes,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anastasia Butcher, is a charming tale that centers around the land of snowflakes, where each snowflake is different, and none are alike. When two fairies, who value similarity above all else, attempt to force the snowflakes to change and become the same, they head off to find help to protect themselves.