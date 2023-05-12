Author Anastasia Butcher’s New Book, "The Story of the Snowflakes," Follows a Group of Brave Snowflakes Who Seek Out Help in Order to Remain Different and Unique
Recent release “The Story of the Snowflakes,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anastasia Butcher, is a charming tale that centers around the land of snowflakes, where each snowflake is different, and none are alike. When two fairies, who value similarity above all else, attempt to force the snowflakes to change and become the same, they head off to find help to protect themselves.
New York, NY, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anastasia Butcher, an eleven-year-old student in middle school, has completed her new book, “The Story of the Snowflakes”: a charming tale that follows a group of snowflakes who set off to get help after they are attacked by two fairies who are angry that snowflakes are always different and never the same.
A fan of the outdoors and staying active, author Anastasia Butcher plays soccer for her travel team, basketball for her middle school team, and races Optis in regattas with her sailing team in the summer months. She lives with her parents, brother, and two dogs. In her spare time, Anastasia loves to be out on the water, fishing off her family’s dock or just exploring outside. Rainy days are spent reading, playing games with her family, talking to her friends, and occasionally writing.
“One day, two similarity fairies named Holly and Rose came to the land of snowflakes and threatened to burn everything down if the snowflakes don’t change their appearance,” writes Anastasia. “A few brave snowflakes teamed up with the president, Mr. Reagan, in the year 1987 to save their land from destruction and to prove the joys that differences can bring. Can Holly and Rose learn to accept differences, or will the snowflakes’ land be melted?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anastasia Butcher’s engaging tale is an imaginative adventure that will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on the snowflakes’ quest to protect their individuality from the fairies that want to change them. With vibrant artwork to help bring Butcher’s tale to life, “The Story of the Snowflakes” is an unforgettable story with an important message on the beauty of being different from everyone else in today’s world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Story of the Snowflakes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
A fan of the outdoors and staying active, author Anastasia Butcher plays soccer for her travel team, basketball for her middle school team, and races Optis in regattas with her sailing team in the summer months. She lives with her parents, brother, and two dogs. In her spare time, Anastasia loves to be out on the water, fishing off her family’s dock or just exploring outside. Rainy days are spent reading, playing games with her family, talking to her friends, and occasionally writing.
“One day, two similarity fairies named Holly and Rose came to the land of snowflakes and threatened to burn everything down if the snowflakes don’t change their appearance,” writes Anastasia. “A few brave snowflakes teamed up with the president, Mr. Reagan, in the year 1987 to save their land from destruction and to prove the joys that differences can bring. Can Holly and Rose learn to accept differences, or will the snowflakes’ land be melted?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anastasia Butcher’s engaging tale is an imaginative adventure that will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on the snowflakes’ quest to protect their individuality from the fairies that want to change them. With vibrant artwork to help bring Butcher’s tale to life, “The Story of the Snowflakes” is an unforgettable story with an important message on the beauty of being different from everyone else in today’s world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Story of the Snowflakes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories