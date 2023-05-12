Author Rocky Schrecengost’s New Book, "Mud Pups’ Adventures," Follows Four Very Special Puppies Who Are Transformed One Day and Experience Life in a Whole New Way
Recent release “Mud Pups’ Adventures,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rocky Schrecengost, is a riveting series of stories that center around four puppies who find themselves combined with mud tires, allowing them to get around in a brand-new way. With their new tires, the four puppies set off on thrilling new adventures, from building themselves a new home to helping Santa save Christmas.
Monahans, TX, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rocky Schrecengost has completed his new book, “Mud Pups’ Adventures”: a captivating series of stories that follows a group of unique puppies with tires instead of paws, allowing them to get around quickly and go on thrilling new adventures.
Throughout school, the only class author Rocky Schrecengost made straight A's in was art. He worked in the Texas oilfields for forty-five years, and in his spare time, he painted signs for local friends and businesses. The author also enjoys spending time with family and friends. Rocky came up with the idea of giving pups their own wheels while watching dogs ride four-wheelers with their owners. He started writing and drawing, and the “Mud Pups’ Adventures” began.
“‘The Mud Pups’ Adventures’ is a new children’s book series about awesome pups with a unique way of getting around—they have mud tires! The mud pups will be your child’s favorite new pet. No feeding, walking, or poop-scooping is required!” writes Schrecengost.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rocky Schrecengost’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages as the mud pups learn to get around on their new tires and experience all sorts of exciting situations. With vibrant artwork to help bring Schrecengost’s tale to life, “Mud Pups’ Adventures” will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to relive these heartwarming stories over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mud Pups’ Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
