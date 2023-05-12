Jessie Mabrey and Jane Warren’s Newly Released "Through the Eyes of Two Sisters" is an Engaging Personal Memoir That Explores Compelling Family History
“Through the Eyes of Two Sisters,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jessie Mabrey and Jane Warren, is an intriguing autobiographical work that takes readers into the most cherished and impactful memories shared by two deeply connected sisters.
Silver Lake, KS, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Through the Eyes of Two Sisters”: a nostalgic look back on life in the late 1950s and beyond. “Through the Eyes of Two Sisters” is the creation of published authors Jessie Mabrey and Jane Warren.
Mabrey and Warren share, “Gypsy kids are running all over, moving from place to place often; not making any real friends.
“But when an impulsive, careless, and questionable action leads to a horrific accident for one family, two sisters’ lives will change forever.
“Jane with her broken bones—leg and pelvis—and scars on her head and the loneliness she had on waiting and waiting while her sister Jessie laid unconscious for days.
“Jessie Mohe and Jane Ann thought that they had a simple and easygoing life with their biological parents as they were always playing outside and only had a few responsibilities. As they would play with their other siblings, they would also perform several mischievous acts that would get them into some trouble. Their older immediate family seemed to almost always be around as these harmless schemes would happen, and they would get a good laugh from it all.
“Where is everyone whom we know personally—our parents, Gpa Jess, Uncle Jerry, and Uncle Bernard—and we are closest to? It’s cloudy, and we can’t see no one. Where is our life that we knew? Our little brains were working and going around in circles and circles. Our trauma, the anger we had in separate ways.
“After the accident, they would join their family with a new and very different lifestyle. They would experience new food, people, and unbelievable ways of life. The foster mother would push them to try new things, learn to be independent, and to be better people. As they go through new experiences, she would be right there to guide them.
“In their adult life, they would figure out many unsolved mysteries in their family, while several would still remain unsolved.
“The new beginnings of many activities and the challenges of life are still to come—the real happiness of life and what it is really about.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessie Mabrey and Jane Warren’s new book paints a vivid picture of a unique childhood and lasting family connections.
Consumers can purchase "Through the Eyes of Two Sisters" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Through the Eyes of Two Sisters," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessie Mabrey and Jane Warren’s new book paints a vivid picture of a unique childhood and lasting family connections.
Consumers can purchase “Through the Eyes of Two Sisters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through the Eyes of Two Sisters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
