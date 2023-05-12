Tammie Griffith’s Newly Released "Abundant Life Schools" is an Engaging Romance That Will Delight and Inspire
“Abundant Life Schools,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tammie Griffith, is a charming tale of true love and unexpected timing as a young professional finds herself swept up in a tricky situation when a conflict of interest seeks to stop a budding connection.
Apple Valley, CA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Abundant Life Schools”: a delightful Christian romance. “Abundant Life Schools” is the creation of published author Tammie Griffith, who lives with her husband of forty-two years in Southern California. She is a graduate of University of La Verne with a master’s degree in education.
Griffith shares, “It is the beginning of March 1996 before computers and cell phones were widely used, when you had to meet someone by chance in person. A simpler time. Lisa Riley works for Abundant Life Schools in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the main office where she meets Ryan Jones and wants to date him, but company policy says as long as he is building a school for the company, it is against the rules. Ryan’s identical twin to the rescue. Then they are allowed to date.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammie Griffith’s new book will draw readers in from the start as a surprising connection causes young love to bloom in unexpected ways.
Consumers can purchase “Abundant Life Schools” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abundant Life Schools,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
