Phyllis McColister’s Newly Released "The End of Forever: Hope and Healing for the Hurting" is a Powerful Resource for Anyone Navigating Divorce
“The End of Forever: Hope and Healing for the Hurting,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phyllis McColister, is an uplifting message of encouragement and God’s continued love that addresses the challenges and healing process associated with a broken marital vow.
Port St. Lucie, FL, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The End of Forever: Hope and Healing for the Hurting”: a heartfelt message of encouragement and understanding. “The End of Forever: Hope and Healing for the Hurting” is the creation of published author Phyllis McColister, who received her master’s degree in mental health counseling from Palm Beach Atlantic University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Barry University. She is licensed by the state of Florida as a licensed mental health counselor and a qualified clinical supervisor. She is also certified as an addictions professional with the Florida Certification Board. Phyllis is the founder and CEO of Healing Waters Counseling—a private practice in Fort Pierce, Florida. She also works as an adjunct professor at Indian River State College in the Human Services Department in Fort Pierce, Florida.
McColister shares, “Earthly failures reveal God’s faithfulness. No one is able to share this fact with such tender honesty as Phyllis McColister, MS, LMHC, CAP. She has an uncanny way to use her own experience of failed marriages to allow the faithfulness of God to be exchanged for your broken dreams.
“Her life message is evident in the way she permits the transcendent love of God to point out her worth and value to His kingdom, even after divorce.
“The End of Forever is written with such radical honesty and emotional vulnerability that are lacking in today’s Christian culture. She helps you to navigate the threat of the guilt and shame of Christian divorces by linking you arm in arm with the Father of all comfort and compassion who has healing and growth stored up for you as He turns your misery into ministry.
“Phyllis McColister brings a magnificent combination of spiritual and therapeutic principles, skills, and expertise as a licensed mental health therapist. She is the founder of Healing Waters Counseling. Her vast experience in helping many families and couples traverse the practical application of Scripture throughout the aftermath of a 'Christian' divorce provides her a front-row seat on your journey toward healing.
“The End of Forever will provide you with the emotional and spiritual support that has been lacking in your experience. It is a quick read with profound lessons learned and spiritual shifts that will last you a lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis McColister’s new book empowers women to overcome the stigma and negativity associated with divorce.
Consumers can purchase “The End of Forever: Hope and Healing for the Hurting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The End of Forever: Hope and Healing for the Hurting,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McColister shares, “Earthly failures reveal God’s faithfulness. No one is able to share this fact with such tender honesty as Phyllis McColister, MS, LMHC, CAP. She has an uncanny way to use her own experience of failed marriages to allow the faithfulness of God to be exchanged for your broken dreams.
“Her life message is evident in the way she permits the transcendent love of God to point out her worth and value to His kingdom, even after divorce.
“The End of Forever is written with such radical honesty and emotional vulnerability that are lacking in today’s Christian culture. She helps you to navigate the threat of the guilt and shame of Christian divorces by linking you arm in arm with the Father of all comfort and compassion who has healing and growth stored up for you as He turns your misery into ministry.
“Phyllis McColister brings a magnificent combination of spiritual and therapeutic principles, skills, and expertise as a licensed mental health therapist. She is the founder of Healing Waters Counseling. Her vast experience in helping many families and couples traverse the practical application of Scripture throughout the aftermath of a 'Christian' divorce provides her a front-row seat on your journey toward healing.
“The End of Forever will provide you with the emotional and spiritual support that has been lacking in your experience. It is a quick read with profound lessons learned and spiritual shifts that will last you a lifetime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phyllis McColister’s new book empowers women to overcome the stigma and negativity associated with divorce.
Consumers can purchase “The End of Forever: Hope and Healing for the Hurting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The End of Forever: Hope and Healing for the Hurting,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories