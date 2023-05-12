Paula Petree’s Newly Released "Grandma Millie’s Workshop" is a Nostalgic Celebration of the Importance Older Generations Hold in Young Lives
“Grandma Millie’s Workshop,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Petree, is a sweet story of the fond memories and life lessons shared between an inquisitive little girl and the grandmother who provides a safe and nurturing learning environment.
Kodak, TN, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grandma Millie’s Workshop”: a delightful celebration of the grandparent-grandchild connection. “Grandma Millie’s Workshop” is the creation of published author Paula Petree, a retired kindergarten teacher. She taught for twenty-eight years in a little town in Kentucky where she and her husband raised their two children. Upon retiring, they moved to the mountains of East Tennessee where they now reside.
Petree shares, “The workshop where Grandma Millie works is a magical place for a little girl and her grandma. It is there, in the workshop, that a little girl spends much of her childhood working with her grandma and learning life lessons. This reminiscent story of a girl’s youth will spark childhood memories in the readers, causing them to reflect on memories from the past and contemplate the people who made them who they are today. While it’s true that Grandma Millie is a fictional character, she was created with qualities of several meaningful people from the author’s own life. Readers will connect easily with Grandma Millie’s gentle ways, remember the 'Grandma Millie' from their own younger years, and smile. A great read for fostering generational relationships.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Petree’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Karen Trybone, a retired teacher who taught middle school students in Tennessee for thirty-five years. Karen now lives in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee.
Consumers can purchase “Grandma Millie’s Workshop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandma Millie’s Workshop,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
