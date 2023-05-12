Charles Filson’s Newly Released "Rambling Roads" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Inspired by Life, Faith, and Appreciation for All of Life's Blessings
“Rambling Roads,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Filson, is a vibrant anthology that presents readers with poetry crafted over the past four decades that draws from unique life experiences.
Lansdale, PA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rambling Roads”: a thoughtful exploration of friendship, fate, and so much more. “Rambling Roads” is the creation of published author Charles Filson, who was born in 1953, the third of seven sons. He was born with cerebral palsy and seizures. He started writing when he was in high school, but he started writing seriously after graduating in 1971. That’s when he started volunteering with an organization to help handicapped individuals. He started writing about their trials and how they overcame them. In 1987 he became a Special Olympics bowling coach. He currently resides in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.
Filson shares, “Though I’ve been writing poems since high school, I wasn’t published till 1987.
“This book is a combination of poems from that book and others I’ve been writing in the past few years.
“Most of the poems come from events around me, either that I’ve experienced or that others have related to me.
“As you read these, you might even find that you also have experienced the same at different times of your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Filson’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the eloquent verse found within.
Consumers can purchase “Rambling Roads” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rambling Roads,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
