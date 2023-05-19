Corbec Media, LLC Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary and Small Business Week with Its Special Visibility Package
The Special Visibility Package offers three months of social media management, one press release, and a website analysis at a reduced price through June 18.
New Orleans, LA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On May 18, 2023, Corbec Media, LLC, celebrated its 8th-year anniversary. To celebrate this milestone and National Small Business Week, the company is offering its Special Visibility Package, including three months of social media management, one press release, and a free website analysis with suggestions for Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Originally priced at $1,500, the special price is $1000 (a savings of $500) and is available now through June 18, 2023.
Since its establishment in 2015, Corbec Media, a full-service marketing agency, has been dedicated to helping clients grow their businesses. Over the past eight years, the agency has grown and expanded its marketing services, becoming a trusted name in the community under the leadership of the CEO/Owner Becky Rolland.
“Our team of writers, graphic designers, social media managers, programmers, and developers share one mission – to provide you with high-quality digital marketing services so that your company can generate more leads, sales, and brand awareness,” said Rolland. "We cater to small business owners and can customize our marketing plans to match any budget."
Corbec Media services include marketing strategy and planning, branding and design, web design and development, social media management, SEO and pay-per-click advertising, video production, photography, press release distribution service and media, and email marketing.
"We are grateful for the support and trust that our clients have placed in us over the years, and our Special Visibility Speical is our way to give back," said Rolland. “Many small business owners are either too busy to take care of their social media, or do not understand how to get the most reach from their digital ads. We can show them trackable results after three months and give them the choice to continue with our services or have us train their in-house staff for a minimal monthly fee."
To help businesses get started, Corbec Media also offers a free "Marketing Guide for Small Business" that features 21 questions to ask before beginning a successful marketing campaign. The guide can be downloaded from the company's website, corbecmedia.com.
For more information about Corbec Media or the Special Visibility Package, please visit their website at https://www.corbecmedia.com/ or call 504-236-7919.
