RE.DOCTOR Enters Digital Therapeutics Market with Blood Glucose App
Digital Therapeutics company RE.DOCTOR announces first in line of chronic disease screening apps.
Miami, FL, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Using just a smartphone camera to extract vital sign and blood glucose data in a matter of seconds, RE.DOCTOR has developed a smartphone vitals and blood glucose screening app. The AI-based remote health DTx system uses world leading AI technology and works on any device with an embedded camera.
Simon Censon, cofounder of RE.DOCTOR, stated, "By screening for vital signs and blood glucose levels, RE.DOCTOR provides the ability to pre-emptively identify individuals with pre-diabetes and other chronic health conditions and potentially allow patients to dynamically manage their treatment for health outcomes."
RE.DOCTOR leverages the latest technological advancement in signal processing, PPG technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess the risk of impaired glucose regulation.
"Inter-beat-interval data collection via the mobile phone app allows our AI model to compute the relevant digital biomarkers correlated with the symptoms of prediabetes or T2DM and display the risk of developing diabetes," noted Mr. Censon.
According to the CDC, 6 in 10 American adults suffer from at least one chronic health condition, with 4 in 10 having two or more.
RE.DOCTOR intends to contribute to the goal of reducing the rate of chronic health conditions by making its app available at minimal cost to NGO's and public health care providers.
As a leading US-based developer of Digital Therapeutics and AI for Health, RE.DOCTOR is a reliable and forward-thinking partner.
Simon Censon
+1-307-278-9811
https://re.doctor
