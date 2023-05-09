Introducing Clavius: a Fashion Fund Enhancing the Nordic Luxury Market

Clavius has announced its mission to discover and nurture the finest luxury brands. The fund aims to invest in small to mid-sized luxury fashion brands with growth potential. Clavius will collaborate closely with its portfolio companies to enhance their value, streamline operations, and promote growth. The fund offers a regulated, transparent, and tax-efficient investment vehicle and will evaluate various exit strategies to ensure the most lucrative return on investment.