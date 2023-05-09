Puratmos Expands Cleantech Solutions in Pakistan and Turkey for Sustainable Agriculture and Housing
Hong Kong's Puratmos is expanding its solutions for sustainable agriculture and housing in Pakistan and Turkey. With a focus on barren land transformation and sustainable homes, Puratmos leverages low-cost desalination and solar energy solutions to unlock these markets' agricultural potential and provide affordable housing. The company is also investing in companies and commodities that are advancing clean technology.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hong Kong-based cleantech startup, Puratmos, is using innovative technologies to tackle some of the world's most pressing problems. With its focus on transforming barren lands into productive agricultural land, developing sustainable homes, and investing in companies advancing clean technology, Puratmos is at the forefront of the cleantech revolution.
According to Bryan Stewart, the corporate spokesperson for Puratmos, the company plans to expand operations in Pakistan and Turkey, two countries presenting opportunities for agricultural transformation with cleantech.
"Pakistan and Turkey are both countries with vast stretches of barren lands that could be turned into highly productive agricultural land with the right technology," says Stewart. "Our low-cost desalination and solar energy solutions can help these countries unlock their agricultural potential while also reducing their reliance on fossil fuels."
Stewart adds that Puratmos is excited about developing sustainable homes in these markets. "Both Pakistan and Turkey have rapidly growing populations, and there is a need for affordable and sustainable housing solutions," he says. "We are confident that our expertise in this area can help us make a positive impact in these markets."
Puratmos is poised for growth and success in the years to come. By expanding operations in Pakistan and Turkey, the company is well-positioned to contribute to the global cleantech movement.
According to Bryan Stewart, the corporate spokesperson for Puratmos, the company plans to expand operations in Pakistan and Turkey, two countries presenting opportunities for agricultural transformation with cleantech.
"Pakistan and Turkey are both countries with vast stretches of barren lands that could be turned into highly productive agricultural land with the right technology," says Stewart. "Our low-cost desalination and solar energy solutions can help these countries unlock their agricultural potential while also reducing their reliance on fossil fuels."
Stewart adds that Puratmos is excited about developing sustainable homes in these markets. "Both Pakistan and Turkey have rapidly growing populations, and there is a need for affordable and sustainable housing solutions," he says. "We are confident that our expertise in this area can help us make a positive impact in these markets."
Puratmos is poised for growth and success in the years to come. By expanding operations in Pakistan and Turkey, the company is well-positioned to contribute to the global cleantech movement.
Contact
PuratmosContact
Bryan Stewart
+852 8199 9310
https://puratmos.com
Bryan Stewart
+852 8199 9310
https://puratmos.com
Categories