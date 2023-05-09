New Release from HGBM and Author Becka L. Jones
Springfield, OH, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Meant to Be by Becka L. Jones.
This memoir is now available on Kindle and for paperback pre-order in the HGBM Shop. In the words of the author, “My life has been one big adventure. I didn’t realize how much I had seen and how many things I had done until I wrote this book. Right after high school I moved from cold Minnesota to sunny, warm Oahu, Hawaii and fell in love with paradise. I had many adventures, whether I was on an active volcano watching the lava flow just below my feet, swimming with the dolphins in the ocean, going on solo trips, hiking up gigantic mountains and waterfalls, or swimming at my favorite beaches. I enjoyed Hawaii and all it had to offer. It truly was paradise. It may sound like a dream come true, but it wasn’t always easy. I grew up in a single-parent home. During my childhood, my mom and I didn’t seem to get along. My dad was not in my life, so I struggled with pain, insecurity, and feelings of rejection and abandonment. I had been abused, which messed me up, and then I met Jesus!”
Becka L Jones is a Christian author writing faith-based books. It has been a dream of Becka's to write a romance book series. Becka has written dozens of books in different genres. She loves to put her pen to paper to create stories both fiction and non-fiction.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-970-0554 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
