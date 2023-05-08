OneSource Re-Opens Oceanside Walk-in Counter with New, Upgraded Facility
The grand opening event for the newly remodeled storefront will take place on June 22.
Oceanside, CA, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- OneSource Distributors, a Sonepar company and a premier electrical and industrial automation distributor with nineteen branches in the region, announced today that the company has opened its newly remodeled Oceanside walk-in counter. The storefront location is in OneSource’s corporate headquarters in the Ocean Ranch area and is located at 3951 Oceanic Drive in Oceanside.
An increased focus on customer experience and a growth trajectory that saw the company achieve over $1 billion in revenue in 2022 helped to spur the remodeling and re-opening of the walk-in location, which has been closed since 2021. “The customer experience is at the heart of every initiative we take on,” said Matt Weber, President of OneSource. “With this upgraded location, we’ll be able to better serve and interact with all our customers in North County.”
The Oceanside counter is currently open for business, and a grand opening celebration—open to all customers—will take place on Thursday, June 22, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The event will feature key suppliers, raffle prizes, and lunch for all attendees. For more information and to register for the event, visit https://www.1sourcedist.com/p/oceanside_counter_opening.
About OneSource:
OneSource is an electrical and industrial distributor with 19 locations across California, Arizona, Hawaii and Baja California, Mexico. The company serves the commercial, residential, utility, contractor, and industrial markets and is an operating company of Sonepar, an independent family-owned company with global leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services.
OneSource is part of the Sonepar Group
Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services. Through a dense network of 80 brands spanning 40 countries, the Group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers. Drawing on the skill and passion of its 44,000 associates, Sonepar had sales of $33.1 billion in 2022.* For more information, visit www.sonepar.com.
*Figure converted to dollars from €31.416B at 1.054 USD/EUR average rate. www.1sourcedist.com/about-us/company-news
Contact
Tasha Hicks
760-310-2477
www.1sourcedist.com
