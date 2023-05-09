Tanktwo Launches New Software-Defined Battery Solutions
A suite of software-defined battery solutions to cover a broad range of requirements for industrial, commercial, transportation, medical, defense, and aerospace applications.
Sunnyvale, CA, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, the inventor of the world’s first software-defined batteries, announces the launch of a suite of solutions that combines software, hardware, and services to help accelerate electrification in various sectors.
The company offers 8 distinct solutions to meet different technological and business requirements. These include the Tanktwo Smartpak, Smartpak Devkit, Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) software licenses, hardware technology licenses, the String Cell ecosystem, remote management services, and solution and application engineering services.
“This suite of solutions covers a broad range of applications and requirements. From the modular, easy-to-integrate Smartpak perfect for industrial and medical equipment to the bespoke, customized solution engineering services ideal for defense and aerospace industries, we help companies in virtually any industry develop cost-effective electrification solutions,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “It used to be slow, complicated, and expensive to develop a battery solution for high-end applications. That era is now behind us.”
Software-defined batteries will usher in a new era of electrification by adopting a data-driven approach to managing batteries — an expensive asset that requires a mining and production process with a substantial environmental footprint. The increase in efficiency will accelerate decarbonization and make electrification accessible and truly sustainable.
To learn more about Tanktwo’s suite of software-defined battery solutions, visit www.tanktwo.com/solutions.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
The company offers 8 distinct solutions to meet different technological and business requirements. These include the Tanktwo Smartpak, Smartpak Devkit, Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) software licenses, hardware technology licenses, the String Cell ecosystem, remote management services, and solution and application engineering services.
“This suite of solutions covers a broad range of applications and requirements. From the modular, easy-to-integrate Smartpak perfect for industrial and medical equipment to the bespoke, customized solution engineering services ideal for defense and aerospace industries, we help companies in virtually any industry develop cost-effective electrification solutions,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “It used to be slow, complicated, and expensive to develop a battery solution for high-end applications. That era is now behind us.”
Software-defined batteries will usher in a new era of electrification by adopting a data-driven approach to managing batteries — an expensive asset that requires a mining and production process with a substantial environmental footprint. The increase in efficiency will accelerate decarbonization and make electrification accessible and truly sustainable.
To learn more about Tanktwo’s suite of software-defined battery solutions, visit www.tanktwo.com/solutions.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TanktwoContact
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Categories