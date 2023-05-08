BDA Enters Private Capital Advisory with Senior Hire
New York, NY, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that Dominik Woessner has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Private Capital Advisory (PCA) Secondaries, based in Singapore. Dominik will establish BDA’s PCA team, which will expand and deepen BDA’s advisory services for financial sponsors and their investors.
Dominik has 20 years of private equity advisory experience. He has played a senior role in the industry in Asia for the past ten years. He previously worked on GP-led and LP-led transactions, as Head of Secondaries Asia Pacific at Lazard, and as a Managing Director at Greenhill and Thrive Alternatives.
Dominik will provide strategic advisory services to financial sponsor GPs across a variety of portfolio and fund management objectives. He will also advise LPs on liquidity solutions for their private fund portfolios. He has successfully closed dozens of transactions with clients in China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore.
Dominik Woessner commented, “BDA has built a leading investment banking platform, across Asia and beyond, with unusually broad pan-regional financial sponsor coverage. BDA’s clients are increasingly looking for secondaries solutions, and I’m excited to build a team to complement BDA’s bankers serving the private equity and institutional investor universe. Asia is ripe for PCA transactions, and BDA is uniquely well placed to help its clients be successful.”
Andrew Huntley, Managing Partner at BDA said, “We’ve got to know Dominik as a leading practitioner in the PCA space and, in addition to being already well known to many BDA clients, he brings with him extensive institutional investor relationships and a track record of successful PCA transaction across Asia, creating a great fit with BDA’s existing platform.”
Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, Head of the Financial Sponsors Group (FSG) at BDA, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome Dominik on board, to provide customised solutions for our financial sponsor clients. Dominik and his team will advise private equity investors, as well as owners and managers of private assets, on liquidity solutions. The newly-established PCA team will work closely with our FSG team and industry bankers to optimize outcomes for our clients.”
Dominik holds an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management. He speaks fluent German and English.
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
