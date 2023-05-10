Singer Zikcolle Announces Release of New Single "Free$tyle 2"
Hollywood, CA, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rising singer-songwriter Zikcolle is set to release his latest single, "Free$tyle 2," by the end of May. The track, which follows his critically acclaimed debut single "Free$tyle," showcases Zikcolle's dynamic vocal range and unique style that has captivated audiences across the world.
"Free$tyle 2" is a fusion of hip-hop, melodic rap with a catchy beat that will have listeners grooving along in no time. The song's lyrics tell the story of a passionate and fearless young artist, determined to make his mark in the music industry.
Zikcolle's soaring vocals and raw energy are on full display in "Free$tyle 2," which is sure to be a hit with fans of contemporary pop music. The single is produced by him.
Zikcolle has been making waves in the music industry since the release of his debut single, "Lets party," in 2021. His unique sound and captivating live performances have earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim.
"I'm excited to share 'Free$tyle 2' with the world," Zikcolle said. "This song is all about being true to yourself and never giving up on your dreams. I hope it inspires listeners to follow their passions and chase their goals, no matter what obstacles they may face."
"Free$tyle 2" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, by the end of May.
For more information on Zikcolle and his music, please visit his official Instagram account https://Instagram.com/officialzikcolle
Contact:
Public Relations
NGU Entertainment
zik.ngu@gmail.com
+2348080714666
