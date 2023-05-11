LexBox Launches AI-Powered Gamified Learning Platform for Children with Dyslexia

LexBox, Inc. introduces an AI-powered, gamified platform for dyslexic children, offering personalized learning experiences. Using AI, machine learning, and gamification, it creates tailored lessons to enhance reading, memory, and accuracy skills. LexBox provides progress tracking and expert support for parents and educators. Aiming to empower over 2 million U.S. and 60 million global dyslexic children academically, the platform seeks to boost self-confidence and create brighter futures.