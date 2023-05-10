"Broken, Brave and Bittersweet" by Chris Prange-Morgan from Publish Your Purpose
Hartford, CT, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Publish Your Purpose is proud to announce the release of "Broken, Brave and Bittersweet: Forging Fiercely Through Disability, Parenthood, and Other Misadventures" by Chris Prange-Morgan. This raw and honest memoir tells the story of the author's journey through the challenges of adoption, trauma, and disability, and how she found the strength and resilience to keep going.
After adopting her son from a Chinese orphanage, Chris Prange-Morgan and her husband faced the reality that their family life was not going to be the picture-perfect one they had envisioned. Her son had suffered profound trauma in his earliest years, which manifested as challenging behaviors and strained family relationships. Parenting became a daily grind, which ultimately led to Chris's chronic state of stress, fatigue, and burnout. Her story takes a turn when she suffers a life-changing accident that left her with serious injuries and facing a long and difficult recovery.
In "Broken, Brave and Bittersweet," Prange-Morgan shares her struggles and choices to find the strength and momentum to keep going in spite of grueling setbacks. Her journey of healing, both in mind and body, parallels her son's journey toward emotional health, connection with others, and maturity. Prange-Morgan's inspirational story is a testament to the power of human resilience and inextinguishable hope.
Chris Prange-Morgan is a mental health professional and social worker with over ten years of experience working with adults in the criminal justice system. She has a Master's degree in social work from Loyola University Chicago, a Certificate of advanced graduate study in pastoral counseling from Neuman College, and a Master of Arts in religious studies from Cardinal Stritch University. She seeks to better understand collective and generational trauma and its effect on individuals after she became a trauma survivor herself.
"Broken, Brave and Bittersweet" is now available at your favorite place to buy books or on Bookshop.org. Learn more about Chris Prange-Morgan and her work at her website.
Publish Your Purpose is an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™ that seeks to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit their website.
