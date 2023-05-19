Streamwood Photographer Raises Over 1K in Pooch Playoffs Fundraiser
Streamwood photographer raises money while taking professional portraits of your four legged family member. A check will be presented at a Bags Tournament in Carol Stream.
Streamwood, IL, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Streamwood photographer Danielle, from BTC Yurik Photography, has always loved pets. So when the opportunity to help Tiny N Tall rescue presented itself, she jumped on it.
“Charities do so much and are always in need. So a group of photographers and I got together and decided to host a competition to find the Bartlett Area’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie as a way to help out the Tiny N Tall Rescue while having some fun during these cold winter months,” Yurik said.
The bracket style competition was unleashed in early March with 16 pooches competing for exciting prizes from local sponsors and the Ulti-Mutt prize. Each week, 2 dogs faced off in an online vote. Each week’s winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-Mutt Cutie of the Bartlett area. Colt took the title and moved on to the national competition in April.
“It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them. The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, by a professional who knows how to photograph pets, while also supporting Tiny N Tall Rescue,” said Yurik.
It was a successful campaign and Yurik raised $1,133 for Tiny N Tall Rescue. She will be presenting the check at Chrissy’s Gaming Bar – Carol Stream at the 4th annual Bags Tournament on May 21 supporting Tiny and Tall Recue.
