"But She Looks Fine: from Illness to Activism," by Olivia Goodreau, Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism by Olivia Goodreau. The book is published by Gaudium Publishing, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works of non-fiction in a variety of fields.
Olivia Goodreau’s book But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism chronicles her journey from being an ordinary teenager to becoming a leading voice in the fight against Lyme disease. The book is a gripping account of her struggle with the illness, the challenges she faced, and the determination that drove her to become an activist.
Olivia’s journey began when she was bitten by a tick at the age of 6. Despite experiencing debilitating symptoms, she was repeatedly told by doctors that there was nothing wrong with her, until she finally got diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013. This experience inspired her to become an advocate for others who are struggling with chronic illnesses and to raise awareness about the prevalence and dangers of Lyme disease.
But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism is a testament to Olivia's bravery and resilience in the face of adversity. Through her personal story, she shares important insights into the world of chronic illness and the need for greater understanding and support for those who are affected.
Olivia is now a leading voice in the fight against Lyme disease and has been recognized for her work by numerous organizations, including the Global Lyme Alliance and the Lyme Disease Association. She has also been featured in several media outlets, including The New York Times, Good Morning America, and Today.
Sheryl Sandburg, Chief Operating Office at Facebook says, “Young people are changing the world – and Olivia is proof.” Kirkus Reviews calls it "a tale of persistence amid invisible illness that offers insightful advice."
But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism is a must-read for anyone who is living with chronic illness or who wants to learn more about the struggles that those with chronic illness face. It is a powerful reminder that, even in the face of tremendous challenges, one person can make a difference and create positive change in the world. For more information about Olivia Goodreau and her work, visit her website at www.oliviagoodreau.com.
But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism, by Olivia Goodreau, 146 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-210-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Olivia Goodreau’s book But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism chronicles her journey from being an ordinary teenager to becoming a leading voice in the fight against Lyme disease. The book is a gripping account of her struggle with the illness, the challenges she faced, and the determination that drove her to become an activist.
Olivia’s journey began when she was bitten by a tick at the age of 6. Despite experiencing debilitating symptoms, she was repeatedly told by doctors that there was nothing wrong with her, until she finally got diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013. This experience inspired her to become an advocate for others who are struggling with chronic illnesses and to raise awareness about the prevalence and dangers of Lyme disease.
But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism is a testament to Olivia's bravery and resilience in the face of adversity. Through her personal story, she shares important insights into the world of chronic illness and the need for greater understanding and support for those who are affected.
Olivia is now a leading voice in the fight against Lyme disease and has been recognized for her work by numerous organizations, including the Global Lyme Alliance and the Lyme Disease Association. She has also been featured in several media outlets, including The New York Times, Good Morning America, and Today.
Sheryl Sandburg, Chief Operating Office at Facebook says, “Young people are changing the world – and Olivia is proof.” Kirkus Reviews calls it "a tale of persistence amid invisible illness that offers insightful advice."
But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism is a must-read for anyone who is living with chronic illness or who wants to learn more about the struggles that those with chronic illness face. It is a powerful reminder that, even in the face of tremendous challenges, one person can make a difference and create positive change in the world. For more information about Olivia Goodreau and her work, visit her website at www.oliviagoodreau.com.
But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism, by Olivia Goodreau, 146 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-210-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories