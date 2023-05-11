XYZ Reality Brings Game-Changing AR Platform to US Construction Industry
XYZ Reality, a world-leading augmented reality construction technology company, has expanded into the US market. The expansion includes a new nationwide sales team and revenue operations, headed by former Procore VP of Corporate Sales, Jeff Horn, as Chief Revenue Officer. The company has also opened a new regional office in Santa Barbara, California.
Santa Barbara, CA, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- XYZ Reality, the leading provider of augmented reality (AR) solutions for construction and engineering projects, is excited to announce its expansion into the United States to help asset owners and general contractors eliminate rework, improve efficiency, and streamline processes.
Due to the interest and demand, the company is accelerating its expansion with a dedicated sales team and revenue operations to include four new team members and welcomes Contech vet Jeff Horn as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Jeff Horn brings a wealth of experience to the XYZ Reality team with 20+ years of experience in sales, operations and international business. Before joining XYZ, Jeff worked at construction management software provider, Procore as the VP of Corporate Sales, where he was responsible for building, managing and scaling the sales organization to over $400 million in ARR. Horn will play a critical role in the company's US expansion and is excited about the potential for growth in multiple markets and the impact Engineering Grade AR will have on the construction industry.
"I'm excited to be joining XYZ Reality at this pivotal moment of ground-breaking innovation in the construction industry," said Horn. "With XYZ's revolutionary AR technology, we are poised to transform how construction projects are executed, delivering them on time and on budget like never before. It's an honor to be part of this industry-shifting movement, and I can't wait to work with our US clients to unlock new levels of success with these cutting-edge solutions.”
Horn is the latest former-Procore employee to join XYZ Reality, joining recent executive hire Harry Battu, who joined XYZ Reality as Chief Marketing Officer in Autumn 2022. Previously, Battu led International Marketing and the global expansion of Procore, exceeding $100M ARR during his tenure.
In addition to the new team members, XYZ Reality has opened a new regional office in Santa Barbara, California, to better serve its customers.
The company's flagship product, the AtomTM, has already been deployed on construction projects worldwide, with a combined project value of $9.6 billion. Through more than 10,000 logged hours and 12,000 inspections, it has demonstrated its effectiveness in the field, resulting in millions of dollars in savings for contractors and asset owners.
Now, the largest US asset owners are turning to XYZ Reality to build mission critical facilities (data centers, pharmaceutical facilities, battery/gigaplants, and energy projects to name a few) to improve project efficiency and reduce costs. XYZ Reality has already achieved remarkable returns, delivering up to 9x ROI and reducing rework to less than 1%.
“The construction game in the US is no joke. It's competitive and always on the move. But lately, there have been some major hurdles holding back contractors and asset owners," said David Mitchell, Founder & CEO of XYZ Reality. “One of the biggest headaches is quality assurance – the number of errors, defects, and rework are sky-high. That's where XYZ comes in. The digital revolution is taking over, and it's great to see solutions like ours become better understood, and interest increasing. With so much potential, expanding our presence was a no-brainer, to obtain a deeper understanding of the market and offer a more localised service.”
Notes to Editor
The Atom is the world's only Engineering Grade ARTM headset, which combines a safety-certified hardhat, augmented reality displays, and the powerful compute capabilities of Intel i7, to drive efficiency, quality, and accuracy on construction sites. Its patented technology taps into the site coordinate system to enable construction crews to view and position holograms of 3D models to millimeter accuracy. The Atom is the only Engineering Grade AR headset enabling 3-5 millimeters of accuracy onsite.
Delivered as a fully managed solution, the Atom is combined with the XYZ platform and an XYZ Field Application Engineer (FAE). The FAE acts as the eyes and ears on the ground, supporting the construction and project teams for the duration of the project. The FAE will deploy the Atom onsite to inspect, verify and validate works, sharing real-time insights with the asset owner and contractor for unparalleled project-wide visibility.
Due to the interest and demand, the company is accelerating its expansion with a dedicated sales team and revenue operations to include four new team members and welcomes Contech vet Jeff Horn as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Jeff Horn brings a wealth of experience to the XYZ Reality team with 20+ years of experience in sales, operations and international business. Before joining XYZ, Jeff worked at construction management software provider, Procore as the VP of Corporate Sales, where he was responsible for building, managing and scaling the sales organization to over $400 million in ARR. Horn will play a critical role in the company's US expansion and is excited about the potential for growth in multiple markets and the impact Engineering Grade AR will have on the construction industry.
"I'm excited to be joining XYZ Reality at this pivotal moment of ground-breaking innovation in the construction industry," said Horn. "With XYZ's revolutionary AR technology, we are poised to transform how construction projects are executed, delivering them on time and on budget like never before. It's an honor to be part of this industry-shifting movement, and I can't wait to work with our US clients to unlock new levels of success with these cutting-edge solutions.”
Horn is the latest former-Procore employee to join XYZ Reality, joining recent executive hire Harry Battu, who joined XYZ Reality as Chief Marketing Officer in Autumn 2022. Previously, Battu led International Marketing and the global expansion of Procore, exceeding $100M ARR during his tenure.
In addition to the new team members, XYZ Reality has opened a new regional office in Santa Barbara, California, to better serve its customers.
The company's flagship product, the AtomTM, has already been deployed on construction projects worldwide, with a combined project value of $9.6 billion. Through more than 10,000 logged hours and 12,000 inspections, it has demonstrated its effectiveness in the field, resulting in millions of dollars in savings for contractors and asset owners.
Now, the largest US asset owners are turning to XYZ Reality to build mission critical facilities (data centers, pharmaceutical facilities, battery/gigaplants, and energy projects to name a few) to improve project efficiency and reduce costs. XYZ Reality has already achieved remarkable returns, delivering up to 9x ROI and reducing rework to less than 1%.
“The construction game in the US is no joke. It's competitive and always on the move. But lately, there have been some major hurdles holding back contractors and asset owners," said David Mitchell, Founder & CEO of XYZ Reality. “One of the biggest headaches is quality assurance – the number of errors, defects, and rework are sky-high. That's where XYZ comes in. The digital revolution is taking over, and it's great to see solutions like ours become better understood, and interest increasing. With so much potential, expanding our presence was a no-brainer, to obtain a deeper understanding of the market and offer a more localised service.”
Notes to Editor
The Atom is the world's only Engineering Grade ARTM headset, which combines a safety-certified hardhat, augmented reality displays, and the powerful compute capabilities of Intel i7, to drive efficiency, quality, and accuracy on construction sites. Its patented technology taps into the site coordinate system to enable construction crews to view and position holograms of 3D models to millimeter accuracy. The Atom is the only Engineering Grade AR headset enabling 3-5 millimeters of accuracy onsite.
Delivered as a fully managed solution, the Atom is combined with the XYZ platform and an XYZ Field Application Engineer (FAE). The FAE acts as the eyes and ears on the ground, supporting the construction and project teams for the duration of the project. The FAE will deploy the Atom onsite to inspect, verify and validate works, sharing real-time insights with the asset owner and contractor for unparalleled project-wide visibility.
Contact
XYZ RealityContact
Steph Blundell
+44 020 7081 3009
www.xyzreality.com/
Steph Blundell
+44 020 7081 3009
www.xyzreality.com/
Categories