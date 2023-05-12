Nickolas Fincher’s Newly Released "Too Nice" is a Powerful Personal Account of a Spiritual Awakening
“Too Nice,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nickolas Fincher, is a heartfelt message of hope and encouragement as readers witness the author’s journey through healing and growth through God.
Arlington, NY, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Too Nice”: a deeply personal look into overcoming addiction and PTSD. “Too Nice” is the creation of published author Nickolas Fincher, who grew up on his father’s small ranch in Gilmer, Texas, where he graduated from Gilmer High School. He joined the Army Reserves at the age of seventeen and went on active duty a year later. He was discharged from the army in October of 2004 after having finished a year of combat duty in Iraq from March of 2003 to March of 2004.
Fincher shares, “I decided on the title Too Nice because many people throughout my life have always told me that I’m too nice. I will do anything to help anyone, and I am also too stubborn to give up on anyone. I’m too nice because I choose to see the best in people even when they can’t see it in themselves. I always thought it was kind of sad to live in a world where “too nice” could be considered a fault rather than a favor. Still, there are many of us that are thankful to blessed with friends and family who are too nice to us at times.
“Seeing the state of the things in our world between climate, politics, and war, it only made logical sense to share my story with the world. I know there must be a lot of scared people out there, but please believe me, if we truly accept God and are solid in our faith, then we have nothing to fear. I have hope that those that can read the true story about my life and my suffering will come to know the grace of God.
“Even if only one person comes to understand and accept God by reading my book, my mission will be a success. I know there are many people out there who are just like myself. This book and the several that will follow will help us better understand our purpose in life as it pertains to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nickolas Fincher’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves impacted by the traumas of war.
Consumers can purchase “Too Nice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Too Nice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
