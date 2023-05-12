Charlie Burr’s Newly Released "You Can Know God Personally: Inspiring Stories and Essays for Everyone" is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Personal Reflections
“You Can Know God Personally: Inspiring Stories and Essays for Everyone,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlie Burr, shares an inspiring and thoughtful combination of personal experiences and observations meant to challenge and promote a new awareness of faith.
Los Angeles, CA, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “You Can Know God Personally: Inspiring Stories and Essays for Everyone”: an enjoyable collection of brief but impactful writings. “You Can Know God Personally: Inspiring Stories and Essays for Everyone” is the creation of published author Charlie Burr, who was born in 1949 in Berkeley, California. He earned a BA in speech and a California teaching credential from California State University, Northridge, in 1974. He soon began a long career as an elementary physical education specialist. That same year, he married Becky Comstock, his college sweetheart. Their marriage lasted forty-three years until she passed away from cancer in 2017. Together they shared one beloved son.
Burr shares, “Charlie Burr has written his first book for Christians and non-Christians alike. Using miraculous episodes from his own life, his heart for evangelism, and his love for apologetics, Charlie has composed forty-two unique stories and essays that will astound a hungry reader. His thoughts and teachings are intended to educate and enrich those who have opened their minds to Jesus, as well as those who have already closed them. A fascinating reading experience awaits you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlie Burr’s new book will engage readers in personal reflection and critical thinking on what they know of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “You Can Know God Personally: Inspiring Stories and Essays for Everyone” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Can Know God Personally: Inspiring Stories and Essays for Everyone,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
