Jeff Mills, MDiv, PhD’s Newly Released “A Word for the Church” is an Uplifting Message of Encouragement for Pastors and Congregants Alike
“A Word for the Church,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Mills, MDiv, PhD, is an informative discussion of church history and hope for the future as the pitfalls and blessings of church life are examined.
Mansfield, OH, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Word for the Church”: a potent reminder of the need for healthy and focused ministry. “A Word for the Church” is the creation of published author Jeff Mills, MDiv, PhD, who has been involved in ministry since 1993, holding many positions in several churches. He received his biblical studies degree in 2013 from Willmington School of the Bible. He then earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Religion from Liberty University in 2017 and continued his education through Liberty University, receiving his Master of Divinity degree in 2021. Jeff has been married to his wife, Renee, for twenty-eight years, and they have one son named Skyler.
Mills shares, “This book was written for both the new churchgoer and the senior churchgoer. It begins with a history of the church and leads into how the church leadership of today operates. This book was written to show that there is no such thing as a perfect church, but there is a church that should be striving toward perfection. This book allows its readers to test their church to ensure that sound Christian doctrine is being taught and put to the test. As stated earlier, there is no perfect church; every church has issues that must be dealt with, and this book covers many of those issues through a firsthand account and gives actions that can help eliminate these troublesome areas. It also deals with what a healthy church looks like and how to get to that point. As the church body, our greatest job is to share the good news of Jesus with everyone that we can. This book includes a chapter on evangelism and easy methods that can be used by individuals and the church as a whole. In summary, this book is about the history of the church and what God intended the church to be and how many times we fall short. The good news is that there is hope for our churches today; we just need our members to be on fire for Jesus and become servant-hearted workers in the church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Mills, MDiv, PhD’s new book will challenge and encourage both new and established followers of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “A Word for the Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Word for the Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
