Rowena Montgomery’s Newly Released "God Has Jokes" is a Thoughtful Collection of Prayers and Reflections That Will Encourage and Comfort
“God Has Jokes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rowena Montgomery, is a testimony of faith that celebrates the blessings in the lessons and the unexpected moments of humor that will carry us through.
Battle Creek, MI, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Has Jokes”: a celebration of God’s connection with humanity. “God Has Jokes” is the creation of published author Rowena Montgomery, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Montgomery shares, “The miscommunication of how Christians/church people are supposed to feel about life and how to communicate with God is what produced this prayer book. God knows everything about us. He wants us to be honest with ourselves and with him. Everything is not a sin!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rowena Montgomery’s new book is a unique devotional that brings a lighthearted and uplifting resource for daily reflection to readers of all backgrounds.
Consumers can purchase “God Has Jokes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Has Jokes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
