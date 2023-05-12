TerriAnn Burch’s Newly Released "Together With God" is a Charming Collection of Children’s Poetry That Each Carry Important Lessons of Faith
“Together With God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author TerriAnn Burch, is a fun and vibrant children’s work that will encourage young readers to discuss the topics presented within each lyrical installment.
Lewiston, ID, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Together With God”: an entertaining read that holds an impactful message for upcoming generations. “Together With God” is the creation of published author TerriAnn Burch, a native of California who later moved to Idaho. Burch holds a certificate of completion from Portland Community College where she studied computer technology.
Burch shares, “This book has a combination of stories taken from the Bible and turned into poems in a child’s eye. It’s also about challenges children face every day and what to do in those situations, like stealing or being offered drugs, or even your parents getting a divorce, or the school bully. Then we have just plain old, whimsical, fun, imagination and from flying to the moon to fairies in the forest. Almost every poem is God-centered. All three help keep the reader focused with pictures to go along. Great for reading to your child as bedtime stories and learning the Bible stories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, TerriAnn Burch’s new book will delight and entertain young readers while providing an opening for biblical education.
Consumers can purchase “Together With God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Together With God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
