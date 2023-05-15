J. T. Haddock’s Newly Released "Of Life and Love" is an Engaging Selection of Poetry That Examines One’s Connection to Even the Most Lowly of Creatures
“Of Life and Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. T. Haddock, is an enjoyable reading experience that brings new perspective to a variety of themes and ideas through poetic verse.
Tahlequah, OK, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Of Life and Love”: an immersive reading experience that provides readers with insightful verse for reflection. “Of Life and Love” is the creation of published author J. T. Haddock.
Haddock shares, “The author takes everyday experiences and turns them into beautiful poetry, as well as showing new light on some historical events (e.g. Lewis and Clark). Lastly, he tells stories of life, of joyful and sometimes tragic experiences and events. It is all well worth the reading experience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. T. Haddock’s new book is a vibrant poetic study that will captivate the imagination.
Haddock blends a lyrical writing style with compelling themes within the pages of his flagship work.
Consumers can purchase “Of Life and Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Of Life and Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Haddock shares, “The author takes everyday experiences and turns them into beautiful poetry, as well as showing new light on some historical events (e.g. Lewis and Clark). Lastly, he tells stories of life, of joyful and sometimes tragic experiences and events. It is all well worth the reading experience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. T. Haddock’s new book is a vibrant poetic study that will captivate the imagination.
Haddock blends a lyrical writing style with compelling themes within the pages of his flagship work.
Consumers can purchase “Of Life and Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Of Life and Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories