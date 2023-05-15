Cookie Magee, DMin’s Newly Released "Glimpses of God: Seeing God in Everyday Life" is a Thoughtful Resource for Spurring Spiritual Growth
“Glimpses of God: Seeing God in Everyday Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cookie Magee, DMin, is an inspiring opportunity for reflection and reconnection with one’s faith as articulate exercises of faith are presented through unique contexts.
Upper Chichester, PA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Glimpses of God: Seeing God in Everyday Life”: a potent reminder to be on the lookout for God in all things. “Glimpses of God: Seeing God in Everyday Life” is the creation of published author Cookie Magee, DMin, who is happily married to John. They reside in Aston, Pennsylvania. Cookie retired from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia after serving over twenty-five years as a lay minister, Cookie continues to serve as a spiritual and retreat director, pre-marriage counselor, bereavement counselor, and as a law enforcement chaplain.
Dr. Magee shares, “Glimpses of God are opportunities to recognize, with greater clarity, the presence of God in the various places, people, events, circumstances, objects, and languages of our daily life. I offer them to you as an opportunity to reflect on how much God is a part of your life, and how He has chosen to be in relationship with you, how you have chosen to be in relationship with Him, and how through this relationship, you become one of His greatest Glimpses. They are glimpses because we can miss them if we are not paying attention. If we open our heart to His love, our ears to hear his gentle whisper, our eyes to see His light, our hands to feel His hand in ours, and our feet to walk with Him, then we are growing in our relationship with our God and exuding His presence in a clear and vibrant way. I believe that it is in and through this relationship that we are able to recognize His invitation to be a Glimpse to others on our life. I believe it is then that we see more clearly His presence within ourselves. As we recognize His presence within ourselves, and strive to see it more readily in others, then we grow not only in love with our God, self, and others, we are filled with a deeper peace, a greater joy, and a sense of being beloved. If we are open to sharing these gifts with others, then we too are being a Glimpse of God to those in our family, our neighborhood, our community, our society, our church, our friends, those we encounter on a daily basis and even the stranger.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cookie Magee, DMin’s new book is certain to spark a rejuvenation of faith and wonder at God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “Glimpses of God: Seeing God in Everyday Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Glimpses of God: Seeing God in Everyday Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
