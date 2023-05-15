Tia Hilliard’s Newly Released "Kisses To Heaven" is a Celebration of Life That Examines the Complexities of Grief
“Kisses To Heaven,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tia Hilliard, is a heartfelt collection of impactful poetry that draws inspiration from experiencing the loss of a loved one.
New York, NY, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Kisses To Heaven”: an uplifting and compassionate arrangement of deeply personal poetry. “Kisses To Heaven” is the creation of published author Tia Hilliard, a dedicated mother and grandmother originally from Buffalo, New York.
Hilliard shares, “Death is a part of life, and this book is a tribute of love to the author’s family, friends, and loved ones who have lost their battle and fell asleep. Her father’s chapter is the largest because, to her, he was the greatest man that ever lived. Besides, he speaks to her from the grave! The physical body may be gone, but the life he and the others lived lingers in her mind and heart, never to depart.
“Though loss is monumental, God was there through it all—every sorrow, every heartache, every heartbreak, and through all the grief. You can even read how God turned her sadness into a smile.
“Life is short, so live each day to the fullest because 'life, for you, goes on.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tia Hilliard’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on those who have gone before us.
Consumers can purchase “Kisses To Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kisses To Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
