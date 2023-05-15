Dr. Illbred Perez’s Newly Released "Managing Through Strength-Based Interventions" is an Encouraging Resource for Practical Approaches to Aiding in Others Healing
“Managing Through Strength-Based Interventions,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Illbred Perez, draws from the author’s personal experiences and observations in serving others and aiding in enacting effective interventions.
Moreno Valley, CA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Managing Through Strength-Based Interventions”: a scholarly study of that myriad challenges found in the helping professions. “Managing Through Strength-Based Interventions” is the creation of published author Dr. Illbred Perez, who holds a doctorate in education counseling psychology. She is an adjunct associate professor at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She has worked for over fifteen years on emotional concerns, from trauma, to depression, to anxiety, to acute emotional crisis and self-esteem.
Dr. Perez shares, “Managing through Strength-Based Interventions continues to search for solutions to the emotional pain that is present in our children and in the youths’ daily life. When in search of practical steps to apply to present problems, it is important to address aspects that can cause a huge change in the lives of many in our community.
“The author draws from years of personal, one-on-one experiences in the field of helping children, youths, and families. While the book explains the devastation caused by many years of pain and growing hurts, it also provides the opportunity for immediate interventions that are needed to repair and institute solutions to a long-lasting problem in society. You will find yourself reading about ways you can avoid making the same mistakes and how you can help improve the lives of the ones to whom you have been entrusted to help.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Illbred Perez’s new book will challenge and encourage readers to consider new approaches to emotionally charged situations.
Consumers can purchase “Managing Through Strength-Based Interventions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Managing Through Strength-Based Interventions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
