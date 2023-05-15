R. Louise Lindsey’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Percy the Peculiar Penguin" is a Charming Chapter Book That Encourages Acceptance and Self-Worth
“The Adventures of Percy the Peculiar Penguin,” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Louise Lindsey, is a creative tale of a special penguin and how he learns to overcome the challenges that accompany being a unique member of a group.
Independence, KY, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Percy the Peculiar Penguin”: an empowering message of worth to anyone who has faced a bully. “The Adventures of Percy the Peculiar Penguin” is the creation of published author R. Louise Lindsey, who was born during WWII in a small town in northeastern Oklahoma. Like Percy, she was different, having been born with a club foot, which required a lot of medical care and caused her to have to wear a brace on her leg during her younger years until about the third grade. Some kids would call her names like “slue-foot,” causing her to feel hurt and awkward. However, like Percy, Louise worked hard to overcome her problems. She learned to run fast and participated and excelled in a number of sports (swimming, tennis, volleyball, softball, and bowling). Throughout her life, she became an achiever, attaining numerous degrees including an associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees.
Lindsey shares, “Percy the peculiar penguin was welcomed into the world by parents who loved and accepted him unconditionally. There was just one problem, Percy has some obvious difference. You see, where he was supposed to be black, he was white, and where all the other penguins of his type were white, he was black!
“Just as with anyone in the world who appears to be different, Percy experiences many situations where other penguins make fun of him and at times even bully him, causing him to shed tears and feel like he can never fit in. However, Percy has an open and receptive heart that listens to his mother and father and other wise adult penguins. So, instead of becoming angry and resentful over something that cannot be changed, he learns to adapt and be happy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Louise Lindsey’s new book draws inspiration from the author’s personal experiences.
Lindsey shares in hope of aiding others in their understanding of their inherent value, how important it is to treat others well, and how to navigate negativity.
