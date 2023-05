Kasey Precht’s Newly Released "Henrietta Wants to Be a Mom" is a Charming Story of a Little Turkey’s Dream of Having a Brood of Her Own

Macon, MO, May 15, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Henrietta Wants to Be a Mom”: a delightful and heartfelt story of love and motherhood. “Henrietta Wants to Be a Mom” is the creation of published author Kasey Precht, a dedicated wife with a lifelong interest in farming.Precht shares, “Henrietta wants to be a mom. This story follows her in her journey to motherhood.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kasey Precht’s new book will entertain young readers and parents alike as they share a story of the special connection between a mother and her offspring.Consumers can purchase “Henrietta Wants to Be a Mom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Henrietta Wants to Be a Mom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.