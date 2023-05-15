Amy Lisek’s Newly Released “Grace In Love: Experiencing the Transformational Change of God’s Grace (A Guidebook)” is an Empowering Chance for Growth
“Grace In Love: Experiencing the Transformational Change of God’s Grace (A Guidebook),” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Lisek, is a potent discussion of how to break out of bad habits and grow in faith through active faith practices.
Tinley Park, IL, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grace In Love: Experiencing the Transformational Change of God’s Grace (A Guidebook)”: a heartfelt message of hope and encouragement. “Grace In Love: Experiencing the Transformational Change of God’s Grace (A Guidebook)” is the creation of published author Amy Lisek, a dedicated wife and mother who founded the nonprofit Grace in Love, Inc. As a classically trained guitarist, she believes in the healing power of music and has a degree in music therapy. Amy works for an advocacy organization supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Chicagoland area.
Lisek shares, “Are you ready to GROW into becoming the best version of yourself that God created you to be? If so, get ready for the next chapter of your story!
Do you ever get the feeling that you’re not quite living up to your full potential? When we try to do things in our own strength, we usually end up falling short of the greatness that lies within us.
“When it comes to personal development, learning how to grow in faith is key. And the first step is to accept the grace of God into your heart.
“Grace in Love: Experiencing the Transformational Change of God’s Grace is a step-by-step guide for people of all walks of life to learn how to tap into their God-given potential. In this twelve-step guidebook, you will learn how to follow key biblical principles in order to experience the transformational change of God’s grace. The ultimate goal is to reach the state of living in 'grace in love': walking in GRACE, with our hearts IN LOVE—loving God, ourselves, and others while we fulfill our God-given potential.
“Whatever season you find yourself in right now, this book is meant to serve as a wake-up call for how to turn your dreams into reality. Author, Amy Lisek, followed these biblical truths and experienced a surreal transformational change from the inside out. Amy went from feeling broken to feeling beautiful, from being lost to being found, from feeling 'less than' to feeling more than enough, from struggling to living her best life.
“Amy now feels called to share the secrets to her own success with others in order to help them do the same. She wants you to start agreeing with God and the truth of His promises for you.
“An amazing life is in store for you. You won’t want to miss it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Lisek’s new book pairs personal experience with a passion for helping others.
Lisek shares in hope of offering a helping hand to anyone who feels they have fallen too far from God’s grace so they too can find that He is still waiting and willing to heal, fulfill, and empower.
Consumers can purchase “Grace In Love: Experiencing the Transformational Change of God’s Grace (A Guidebook)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace In Love: Experiencing the Transformational Change of God’s Grace (A Guidebook),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
