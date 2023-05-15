Nora Pinter’s Newly Released "Journey of Faith" is an Engaging Biographical Work That Explores a Profound Mission Trip to Vietnam
“Journey of Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nora Pinter, is a fascinating look into an impactful experience when a loving couple uproot themselves and travel across the world to offer aid and God’s comfort.
Spokane, WA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Journey of Faith”: a heartfelt celebration of a unique mission trip. “Journey of Faith” is the creation of published author Nora Pinter, who lives in Spokane, Washington, with Jim, her husband of sixty-five years. They are blessed with four children, eleven grandsons, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Pinter shares, “This is a true story of an elderly couple, Wade and Ruth Kincaid, sixty-five and sixty-four years old, respectively. They became fondly known as Mom and Pop when in Vietnam. They were led by God to go to Vietnam at the height of the Vietnam War to start a servicemen’s center for the military personnel. They went with a ticket to get there and funds for a return ticket and little else. They did not know anyone in Saigon and did not have a place to stay. This was a foreign country, and they did not know the language, but they were willing to step out in faith believing that God would lead them on their journey of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nora Pinter’s new book paints a vivid picture of life and faith for a dedicated couple in the service of God.
Consumers can purchase “Journey of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pinter shares, “This is a true story of an elderly couple, Wade and Ruth Kincaid, sixty-five and sixty-four years old, respectively. They became fondly known as Mom and Pop when in Vietnam. They were led by God to go to Vietnam at the height of the Vietnam War to start a servicemen’s center for the military personnel. They went with a ticket to get there and funds for a return ticket and little else. They did not know anyone in Saigon and did not have a place to stay. This was a foreign country, and they did not know the language, but they were willing to step out in faith believing that God would lead them on their journey of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nora Pinter’s new book paints a vivid picture of life and faith for a dedicated couple in the service of God.
Consumers can purchase “Journey of Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey of Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories